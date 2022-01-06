Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,008 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 723,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,540,000 after buying an additional 114,820 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 507,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,428,000 after purchasing an additional 71,189 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,161,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.58.

GILD stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.57. 108,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,702,915. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.62 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

