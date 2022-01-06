Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Short Interest Update

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, an increase of 290.7% from the November 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

GVDNY opened at $103.76 on Thursday. Givaudan has a 52-week low of $73.05 and a 52-week high of $105.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.81.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GVDNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.20.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

