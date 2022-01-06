Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Investment analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.93% from the stock’s current price.

GPN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.62.

NYSE GPN opened at $146.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Global Payments has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $220.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $209,335. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

