Global Ports’ (GPH) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Global Ports (LON:GPH) in a research report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of Global Ports stock opened at GBX 127.75 ($1.72) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.06, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Global Ports has a 1 year low of GBX 79 ($1.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 154.50 ($2.08). The company has a market capitalization of £80.26 million and a P/E ratio of -1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 130.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 125.61.
Global Ports Company Profile
