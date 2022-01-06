Global Social Chain (GSC) Price Down 12.7% This Week

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. In the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and $10,656.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Global Social Chain Coin Profile

GSC is a coin. Its launch date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,802,797 coins. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

