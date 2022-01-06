Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in Globant were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam acquired a new position in Globant in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Globant by 101.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Globant in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Globant in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Globant by 7.8% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $262.12 on Thursday. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $188.67 and a 1-year high of $354.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $296.06 and a 200-day moving average of $281.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.63 and a beta of 1.45.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $341.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GLOB. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush upped their price target on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.90.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

