GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GoHealth, Inc. provides health insurance marketplace. It offer health insurance policies, including Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, Medicare special needs plans; individual and family, dental, vision and other related plans, through its platform. GoHealth, Inc. is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

GOCO has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays cut GoHealth from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on GoHealth from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.81.

NASDAQ GOCO opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. GoHealth has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $16.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 0.73.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $211.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.82 million. GoHealth had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GoHealth will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoHealth news, CEO Clinton P. Jones acquired 530,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $1,939,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in GoHealth by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 11,339,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,947,473 shares during the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP bought a new position in GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,653,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GoHealth by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after acquiring an additional 253,628 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in GoHealth by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,249,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,219,000 after acquiring an additional 100,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,904,000. 28.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

