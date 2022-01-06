Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Shares Gap Down to $47.55

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $47.55, but opened at $46.29. Golden Entertainment shares last traded at $47.28, with a volume of 3,353 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GDEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.40.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 2.76.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $282.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.18 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.66% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $45,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Golden Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

