Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX) Short Interest Update

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 106.4% from the November 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Golden Falcon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition in the second quarter worth $151,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition in the third quarter worth $195,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition in the third quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition by 43.7% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GFX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.77. 5,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,871. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79. Golden Falcon Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $10.68.

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

