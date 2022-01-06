Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Up 5.7%

Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.94. Approximately 39,189 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,234,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golden Ocean Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.58.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.40. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 20.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 34.55%. This is a boost from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is currently 187.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 287,924 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 77,002 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter worth $121,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 606.8% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 277,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 238,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,549,000. 36.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

