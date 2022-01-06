Golff (GOF) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.46 Million

Golff (CURRENCY:GOF) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Golff coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000402 BTC on major exchanges. Golff has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Golff was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Golff has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00058502 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006765 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Golff Profile

Golff (CRYPTO:GOF) is a coin. Its launch date was September 8th, 2020. Golff’s total supply is 9,999,338 coins. Golff’s official website is www.golff.finance . The official message board for Golff is medium.com/@GolffProtocol . Golff’s official Twitter account is @GolffProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Golff is a one-stop encrypted bank, to create a light, open, and free financial world. Golff seeks to generate governance token GOF in a fair way so that 95% of GOF comes from liquid mining which will encourage a large number of users and funds to participate in its system. In the future, the community will vote to determine more liquid mining and behavioral mining methods. “

Golff Coin Trading

