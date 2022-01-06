Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. downgraded shares of Goodfood Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Goodfood Market from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$10.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$15.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of Goodfood Market stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.98. 4,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,400. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.19. Goodfood Market has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

Goodfood Market Corp. engages in the provision of dinner subscription services. The firm delivers fresh ingredients to its subscribers. It offers classic basket, vegetarian basket, and family basket. The company was founded by Jonathan Ferrari, Neil Cuggy and Raffi Krikorian in 2014 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

