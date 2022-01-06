G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA) Short Interest Up 229.0% in December

G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a growth of 229.0% from the November 30th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAPA. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of G&P Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of G&P Acquisition by 230.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 23,029 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of G&P Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $756,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of G&P Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in G&P Acquisition during the third quarter worth $2,814,000. 39.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of G&P Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.83 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,367. G&P Acquisition has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $10.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.86.

G&P Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.

