Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Trading Down 6.2%

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH)’s stock price traded down 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.72 and last traded at $10.79. 2,085 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 202,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Graphite Bio in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphite Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.21.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara bought 201,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,047,102.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 346,714 shares of company stock valued at $3,887,550 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRPH. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Graphite Bio in the second quarter worth $3,183,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Graphite Bio in the second quarter worth $1,844,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio during the second quarter valued at about $9,219,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio during the second quarter valued at about $110,611,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio during the second quarter valued at about $921,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH)

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

