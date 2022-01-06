Greenbriar Capital (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) traded down 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.08. 6,345 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 12,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14.

Greenbriar Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GEBRF)

Greenbriar Capital Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of wind and solar energy farms. It operates through Canada and United States of America segments. The firm involves in the blockchain, solar power, real estate, smart glass, and wind power. The company was founded on April 2, 2009 and is headquartered in Coquitlam, Canada.

