Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GREENHILL & CO., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank that provides financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions and restructurings; assists private funds in raising capital from investors; and manages merchant banking funds. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Toronto, Dallas and San Francisco. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GHL. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.63.

GHL stock opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $350.46 million, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.86.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.49. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 96.90% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,308,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,132,000 after acquiring an additional 18,070 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 702,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,264,000 after acquiring an additional 73,300 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 503,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after acquiring an additional 112,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 463,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 26,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 456,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 12,592 shares in the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

