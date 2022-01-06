Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) will report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Greenlane’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.04). Greenlane posted earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Greenlane.

Get Greenlane alerts:

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Greenlane had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a negative return on equity of 26.06%. The business had revenue of $41.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GNLN. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.30 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Shares of GNLN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.93. 720,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.40. Greenlane has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $8.73. The company has a market cap of $94.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.17.

In other news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $89,388.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Aaron Locascio sold 88,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $199,998.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 613,451 shares of company stock worth $1,008,788. Insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNLN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 22,278 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Greenlane by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 701,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 86,665 shares during the period. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenlane (GNLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.