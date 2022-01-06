Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Short Interest Update

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 520,000 shares, a drop of 53.6% from the November 30th total of 1,120,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the second quarter valued at $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 57.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Greenlight Capital Re in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Greenlight Capital Re in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 1,875.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLRE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,518. The firm has a market cap of $264.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Greenlight Capital Re has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $9.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.92.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $145.45 million during the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 5.95%.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

