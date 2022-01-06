GreenVision Acquisition Corp. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share (NASDAQ:HLBZ)

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of GreenVision Acquisition in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg expects that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenVision Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

HLBZ stock opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.22. GreenVision Acquisition has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $41.88.

GreenVision Acquisition (NASDAQ:HLBZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter.

About GreenVision Acquisition

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. is a newly organized special purpose acquisition company formed under the laws of the State of Delaware for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

