Greggs (LON:GRG) Given “Sell” Rating at Shore Capital

Greggs (LON:GRG)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GRG. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,300 ($44.47) to GBX 3,600 ($48.51) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,055 ($41.17) to GBX 3,340 ($45.01) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

GRG opened at GBX 3,333 ($44.91) on Thursday. Greggs has a twelve month low of GBX 1,789 ($24.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,443 ($46.40). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,117.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,941.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

