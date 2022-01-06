Grimes & Company Inc. Acquires 1,765 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,772 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $11,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,319,927 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $189,845,000 after buying an additional 20,011 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 39.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,712 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,413,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 41.3% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 22,190 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.7% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,172,271 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $173,090,000 after buying an additional 224,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,324. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.08 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EA. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.20.

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $440,789.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total value of $451,735.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,684,870. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

