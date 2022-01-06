Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 5,673 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,673 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF comprises about 1.4% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $31,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of PRF stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.97. 284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,347. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $131.28 and a 1 year high of $175.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.32.

