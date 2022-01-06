Grimes & Company Inc. Trims Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,011 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $6,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 14,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 50,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 107,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.10. 33,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,697,373. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.09. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47.

