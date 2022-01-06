Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Short Interest Up 372.7% in December

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 372.7% from the November 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of GBLBY opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.44. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

About Groupe Bruxelles Lambert

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA is a holding company, which invests, reinvests, owns, manages, and trades shares in companies.It operates through the following segments: Holding, Imerys, Webhelp, and Sienna Capital. The Holding segment manages investments, non-consolidated operating companies, and associates.

