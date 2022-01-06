Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,948 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 19,398 shares.The stock last traded at $207.40 and had previously closed at $205.40.

ASR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $191.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $179.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $243.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.66 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 30.98% and a return on equity of 12.87%. On average, research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 604.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 23.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile (NYSE:ASR)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.