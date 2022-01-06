GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) & OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Head to Head Analysis

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) and OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares GSI Technology and OSI Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSI Technology -61.13% -25.56% -21.98% OSI Systems 7.15% 16.15% 7.35%

27.9% of GSI Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of OSI Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.1% of GSI Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of OSI Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GSI Technology and OSI Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSI Technology $27.73 million 4.09 -$21.50 million ($0.79) -5.90 OSI Systems $1.15 billion 1.47 $74.05 million $4.57 20.60

OSI Systems has higher revenue and earnings than GSI Technology. GSI Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OSI Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

GSI Technology has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OSI Systems has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for GSI Technology and OSI Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSI Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00 OSI Systems 0 0 4 0 3.00

OSI Systems has a consensus price target of $126.50, indicating a potential upside of 34.40%. Given OSI Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OSI Systems is more favorable than GSI Technology.

Summary

OSI Systems beats GSI Technology on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc. engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment. It also offers services to the ongoing needs of the military, industrial, test and measurement equipment, automotive and medical markets for SRAMs .The company was founded by Lee-Lean Shu and Robert Yau in March 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions. The Healthcare segment provides patient monitoring, diagnostic cardiology and related services. The Optoelectronics and Manufacturing segment provides electronic components and electronic manufacturing services for Security and Healthcare divisions, as well as to external original equipment manufacturer customers and end users for applications in the defense, aerospace, medical and industrial markets, among others. The company was founded by Deepak Chopra in May 1987 and is headquartered in Hawthorne, CA.

