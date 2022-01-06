Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $34.88

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$34.88 and traded as high as C$35.30. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$35.11, with a volume of 3,430 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

The company has a market cap of C$988.23 million and a PE ratio of 4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$34.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.67%.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile (TSE:GCG.A)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

