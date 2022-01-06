Guggenheim Downgrades Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) to Neutral

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) was downgraded by research analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $39.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $46.00. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Get Pinterest alerts:

PINS opened at $32.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.86. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.39, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 28,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,034,964.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 62,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $3,850,559.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 526,652 shares of company stock worth $25,963,786. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 22,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 80.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 16.5% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 90.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.