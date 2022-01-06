Guggenheim Lowers Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Price Target to $35.00

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GLUE. Zacks Investment Research cut Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monte Rosa Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.25.

Get Monte Rosa Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GLUE opened at $15.63 on Monday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $45.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.45.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,549,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,153,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,277,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,183,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,228,000.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.