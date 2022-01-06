Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Short Interest Update

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the November 30th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gulf Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ GURE traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $4.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,255. The company has a quick ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Gulf Resources has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average is $5.19. The firm has a market cap of $44.60 million, a PE ratio of 85.22 and a beta of 0.46.

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gulf Resources had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $17.75 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Xiaobin Liu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $46,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $142,500. 33.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gulf Resources stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC owned about 0.60% of Gulf Resources worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

About Gulf Resources

Gulf Resources, Inc is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Bromine, Crude Salt, Chemical Products, and Natural Gas. It produces and trades bromine, crude salt and natural gas, and manufacture and sell chemical products used in oil and gas field exploration, oil and gas distribution, oil field drilling, papermaking chemical agents, inorganic chemicals, and manufacturer of materials for human and animal antibiotics.

