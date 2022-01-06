H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.99

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.99 and traded as low as $3.84. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) shares last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 121,094 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on HNNMY. UBS Group decreased their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 225 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average of $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

