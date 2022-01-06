Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.38. Halozyme Therapeutics posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.85% and a net margin of 88.36%. The firm had revenue of $115.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

HALO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

HALO traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $39.06. 8,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,085. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.90.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $1,292,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $1,991,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

