Handshake Price Up 16.2% Over Last Week (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $131.53 million and approximately $545,387.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Handshake has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000693 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 454,681,953 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

