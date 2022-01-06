Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) will announce sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.74 billion. Hanesbrands posted sales of $1.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full year sales of $6.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.79 billion to $6.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.93 billion to $7.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.22.

Shares of NYSE HBI traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.20. The company had a trading volume of 121,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,516,554. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is -66.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 20.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,414,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,409,000 after purchasing an additional 240,281 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 4.3% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 12.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 52.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

