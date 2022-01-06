Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $462.58

Shares of Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 462.58 ($6.23) and traded as low as GBX 409.39 ($5.52). Hargreaves Services shares last traded at GBX 411 ($5.54), with a volume of 6,728 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £129.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 428.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 462.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Get Hargreaves Services alerts:

In other news, insider Christopher Jones acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 409 ($5.51) per share, for a total transaction of £36,810 ($49,602.48).

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides coal distribution services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company owns and operates surface coal mines; provides solid fuels to the domestic, industrial, and power generation markets, as well as earthmoving advisory and contracting services.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.