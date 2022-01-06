Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Harrow Health Inc. owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, including an ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx. The company holds Eton Pharmaceuticals, Surface Pharmaceuticals, Melt Pharmaceuticals, Mayfield Pharmaceuticals and Radley Pharmaceuticals as subsidiaries. Harrow Health Inc., formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Get Harrow Health alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Aegis started coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Harrow Health stock opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.70. Harrow Health has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $12.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.43. The firm has a market cap of $216.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $18.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 million. Harrow Health had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Harrow Health will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Harrow Health by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Harrow Health during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Harrow Health by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Harrow Health by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Harrow Health by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. 50.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harrow Health (HROW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.