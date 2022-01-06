Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $105.35

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $105.35 and last traded at $105.07, with a volume of 62989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. Truist Securities cut their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.44%.

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 5,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total value of $554,363.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,982 shares of company stock valued at $4,335,304. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 3.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Hasbro by 11.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 23.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 10,582 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 21.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 4.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

