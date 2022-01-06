Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.44

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.44 and last traded at $40.38, with a volume of 407 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

The company has a market cap of $828.47 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.04.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $183.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is 22.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,237,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,023,000 after purchasing an additional 52,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,469,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,141,000 after acquiring an additional 14,853 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,860,000 after acquiring an additional 27,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 334,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

