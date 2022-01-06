Head to Head Analysis: Real Brands (OTCMKTS:RLBD) vs. Ambev (NYSE:ABEV)

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) and Real Brands (OTCMKTS:RLBD) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ambev and Real Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambev 1 5 2 0 2.13 Real Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ambev presently has a consensus price target of $3.53, indicating a potential upside of 34.35%. Given Ambev’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ambev is more favorable than Real Brands.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.1% of Ambev shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ambev and Real Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambev $11.33 billion 3.65 $2.21 billion $0.18 14.61 Real Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ambev has higher revenue and earnings than Real Brands.

Volatility & Risk

Ambev has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Real Brands has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ambev and Real Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambev 22.81% 19.83% 12.52% Real Brands N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ambev beats Real Brands on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ambev

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division. The CAC segment includes its direct operations in the Dominican Republic, Saint Vincent, Antigua, Dominica, Cuba, Guatemala, Barbados, and Panama. The Canada segment covers includes domestic sales in Canada and some exports to the United States market. The Canada segment represents the Labatt’s operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Real Brands

Real Brands, Inc. is a Brand Building company in the Hemp-Derived CBD Industry. It develops consumer products in the following categories: smokables, edibles, and topicals. The company was founded on November 6, 1992 and is headquartered in Pompano Beach, FL.

