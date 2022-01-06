Head to Head Comparison: AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) versus Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDVD)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) and Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDVD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and Endonovo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AcelRx Pharmaceuticals -1,015.76% N/A -47.27% Endonovo Therapeutics -6,075.54% N/A -279.35%

20.7% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Endonovo Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and Endonovo Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AcelRx Pharmaceuticals $5.42 million 12.33 -$40.38 million ($0.33) -1.70 Endonovo Therapeutics $170,000.00 0.16 -$400,000.00 N/A N/A

Endonovo Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AcelRx Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and Endonovo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AcelRx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Endonovo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 792.86%. Given AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AcelRx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Endonovo Therapeutics.

Summary

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals beats Endonovo Therapeutics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

About Endonovo Therapeutics

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of bio-electronic approach to regenerative medicine. The firm also develops, manufactures and distributes evolutionary medical devices focused on the healing of wounds and reduction of pain, edema and inflammation on and in the human body. Its technology and products include Electroceuticals, EFECT Trial, SofPulse, Electroceutical Therapy, and Scientific Studies. The company was founded in November 2008 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, CA.

