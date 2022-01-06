Head-To-Head Comparison: DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) vs. Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) and Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

DENSO pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Voestalpine pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. DENSO pays out 26.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Voestalpine pays out 7.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

0.1% of DENSO shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

DENSO has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Voestalpine has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for DENSO and Voestalpine, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DENSO 0 1 0 0 2.00 Voestalpine 4 5 2 0 1.82

Voestalpine has a consensus target price of $8.56, indicating a potential upside of 10.45%. Given Voestalpine’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Voestalpine is more favorable than DENSO.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DENSO and Voestalpine’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DENSO $46.57 billion 1.46 $1.18 billion $1.88 22.89 Voestalpine $13.15 billion 0.53 $49.17 million $1.06 7.31

DENSO has higher revenue and earnings than Voestalpine. Voestalpine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DENSO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DENSO and Voestalpine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DENSO 5.71% 7.70% 4.52% Voestalpine 5.98% 13.76% 5.31%

Summary

DENSO beats Voestalpine on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

DENSO Company Profile

DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors. The Consumer Products division offers CO2 refrigerant heat-pump water heaters, central air conditioners, and home energy management systems (HEMS). The Industrial Products division provides factory automation products such as industrial robots and programmable logic controllers. It also handles automatic identification products such as bar-code readers, quick response (QR) code readers, and integrated circuit (IC) card-related products. The New Business Fields division deals with energy management, agriculture technology, security, community network solution, healthcare, biotechnology, and electric power.

Voestalpine Company Profile

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry. The High Performance Metals division manufactures tool steel, offers heat treatment and coating services as well as warehousing and preprocessing of special steels. The Metal Engineering division includes the manufacture of rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, seamless tubes, and welding filler materials. The Metal Forming division focuses on developing special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components made from pressed, punched, and roll-profiled parts. The Other division is comprised of the holding company, several group finance, and raw materials purchasing companies as well as one personal services company, and the group-information technology companies. The company was founded on May 13, 1938 and is headquartered in Austria.

