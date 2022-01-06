Head to Head Review: FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC) and Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE)

FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC) and Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for FOMO and Safeguard Scientifics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOMO 0 0 0 0 N/A Safeguard Scientifics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares FOMO and Safeguard Scientifics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOMO -736.26% -453.37% -143.41% Safeguard Scientifics N/A 7.49% 6.99%

Volatility and Risk

FOMO has a beta of 7.17, meaning that its stock price is 617% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safeguard Scientifics has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.9% of FOMO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of Safeguard Scientifics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of FOMO shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Safeguard Scientifics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FOMO and Safeguard Scientifics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOMO $90,000.00 111.66 -$1.64 million N/A N/A Safeguard Scientifics N/A N/A -$37.62 million $1.35 5.36

FOMO has higher revenue and earnings than Safeguard Scientifics.

FOMO Company Profile

FOMO Corp. is a development stage company, which imports, markets and sells electric vehicles. Its technologies include alternative renewable fuels, hybrid electric vehicles, graphene lithium batteries and carbon fiber vehicles. The company was founded on February 27, 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

