Head-To-Head Survey: SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) and IQVIA (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) and SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for IQVIA and SomaLogic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IQVIA 0 1 16 0 2.94 SomaLogic 0 0 2 0 3.00

IQVIA presently has a consensus target price of $281.94, indicating a potential upside of 7.77%. SomaLogic has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.41%. Given SomaLogic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SomaLogic is more favorable than IQVIA.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IQVIA and SomaLogic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IQVIA $11.36 billion 4.40 $279.00 million $3.94 66.40 SomaLogic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

IQVIA has higher revenue and earnings than SomaLogic.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.0% of IQVIA shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of IQVIA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IQVIA and SomaLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IQVIA 5.67% 25.91% 6.44% SomaLogic N/A N/A N/A

Summary

IQVIA beats SomaLogic on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients. Research & Development Solutions segment, which primarily serves biopharmaceutical customers, provides outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services. Contract Sales & Medical Solutions segment provides health care provider and patient engagement services to both biopharmaceutical customers and the broader healthcare market. The company was founded by Dennis B. Gillings and Gary Koch in 1982 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

SomaLogic Company Profile

SomaLogic Inc. provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc., formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc., is based in NEW YORK.

