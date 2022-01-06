Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Short Interest Update

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 411,800 shares, an increase of 232.4% from the November 30th total of 123,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDDRF. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Headwater Exploration in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$7.00 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS CDDRF opened at $4.27 on Thursday. Headwater Exploration has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $4.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.53.

Headwater Exploration, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The firm has offices in Halifax and Calgary, and a field office in Penobsquis (near Sussex), New Brunswick where Corridor produces natural gas to Canadian and U.S. markets. Its portfolio includes McCully Field, Frederick Brook Shale, and New Brunswick The company was founded by Norman W.

