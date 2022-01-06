Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. is an international offshore energy company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on their growing well intervention and robotics operations. Their Contracting Services seek to provide services and methodologies which they believe are critical to developing offshore reservoirs and maximizing production economics. Their operations goal is to deliver our services in a cost effective manner and with zero incidents. The company seeks to align the interests of the producer and the contractor by investing in mature offshore oil and gas properties, hub production facilities and proven undeveloped reserve plays where Helix Energy Solutions Group adds value by deploying vessels from its diverse contracting fleet. This unique integration of marine contracting and oil and gas operations is designed to add stability to revenues and earnings in an industry as cyclical as energy. "

NYSE:HLX opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.02. The stock has a market cap of $508.50 million, a P/E ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 3.19. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $6.76.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $180.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.62 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,003,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,670,000 after purchasing an additional 235,478 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $695,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 66,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 32,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

