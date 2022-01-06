Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LON:HEMO) Shares Up 5.1%

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HEMO)’s stock price shot up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.12 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.05 ($0.03). 28,294,240 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 19,459,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.95 ($0.03).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.49, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05.

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies and treatments for blood diseases. The company is developing products for bone marrow/hematopoietic stem cell (BM/HSC) transplant market, including CDX bi-specific antibody targeting relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukaemia (R/R AML), subset of acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome conditioning bone marrow transplants to substitute traditional chemotherapy and/or radiation; CAR-T therapy, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cells for use in immunotherapy, as well as for R/R AML; and Human Postnatal Hemogenic Endothelial Cells, a stem cell therapy product for BM/HSC transplants.

