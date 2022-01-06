HempCoin Market Capitalization Hits $1.58 Million (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. HempCoin has a total market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $118.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 20% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,768.21 or 0.99993165 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00083932 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006857 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00033894 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.22 or 0.00858560 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00024646 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 264,691,711 coins and its circulating supply is 264,556,561 coins. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

