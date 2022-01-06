Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €85.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($96.59) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($100.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Warburg Research set a €114.00 ($129.55) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays set a €89.00 ($101.14) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($84.09) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($95.45) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €92.20 ($104.77).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €74.20 ($84.32) on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($147.33). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €73.98 and a 200 day moving average price of €80.35.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.