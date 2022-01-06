Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Trading Up 0.9%

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) shares were up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.06 and last traded at $20.81. Approximately 15,542 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 27,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.63.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.23.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY)

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.