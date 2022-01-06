Herold Advisors Inc. Invests $9.25 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,807 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $9,249,000. Microsoft makes up about 3.6% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 346,695 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $93,914,000 after purchasing an additional 19,983 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the second quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 761,592 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $206,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.7% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 95,733 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,981,000 after purchasing an additional 19,565 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.63.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $316.38 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $211.94 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $333.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

